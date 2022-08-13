Banda boat tragedy: Eight more bodies recovered; search operation still on

Two days after a boat capsized in the Yamuna rive in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, eight more bodies surfaced at different places, taking the death toll to 11. Nine more people are still missing even as search operations are underway in full swing.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), assisted by the expert divers from Prayagraj and locals, found more bodies floating on the Fatehpur side in Asothar and Kishanpur.

Banda superintendent of police Abhinandan said eight bodies were found in addition to three found after the tragedy on Thursday. While six bodies have been identified, efforts were on to establish the identities of the remaining two.

Six bodies were found during a late-night search, while two were located in the morning. The 30-member NDRF team and 15-member SDRF team with PAC divers have been pressed into service to locate the remaining people.

The boat carrying nearly 40 people, three motorcycles and seven bicycles capsized on Thursday en route to Fatehpur after strong wind broke the flank. Only around 20 people reportedly managed to swim to safety.