    Bangladesh man living in Moradabad illegally held

    Published on: Oct 27, 2025 3:38 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Meerut
    (For representation)
    (For representation)

    Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested Bangladeshi national Anas in Moradabad for using forged documents after months on the run, with a 25,000 bounty on him.

    Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and local police have arrested a Bangladeshi national who was found to be living in Moradabad using forged identity documents, but had absconded several months ago.

    The accused, identified as Anas from Balu Khali (Camp 8W), Ukhiya, Cox Bazar, Bangladesh, lived in Moradabad for nearly two years before he absconded. He had a bounty of 25,000 on him.

    According to the police, Anas had rented a house at Akash Green Apartments in Ramganga Vihar of the city. His name surfaced during an investigation into a case registered on April 16, 2023, at the Katghar police station. At that time, several Bangladeshi nationals—identified as Nisar, Fatima alias Amina, Rihana, Gulshan, and Arshi- were arrested for residing in India illegally using forged documents. Investigators later identified Anas as a member of the same network.

    Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satpal Antil had announced a reward of 25,000 for information leading to Anas’s arrest. After remaining in hiding for months, his location was finally traced by the cyber team of ATS Moradabad. Acting on the tip-off, the police conducted a late-night surveillance operation on Friday, followed by a pre-dawn raid on Saturday, during which Anas was apprehended.

    During the arrest, police recovered a forged Aadhaar card and a mobile phone from the accused, both of which he had been using to establish a false Indian identity. SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh confirmed that the seized phone and documents have been sent for forensic analysis.

