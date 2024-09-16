Bangladesh’s textile loss U.P’s ‘gain’; 10K crore investments in talks

Uttar Pradesh’s textile industry may benefit the most from disruptions in the sector amid political unrest in Bangladesh. According to an estimate, nearly 700-1000 small and medium-sized garment and textile units shut down in Bangladesh after the recent political turmoil began. (For representation)

Major brands have approached the Yogi Adityanath government with proposals to set up their units at an upcoming textile park on Lucknow-Hardoi Road, officials said. The park is spread over 1,162 acres.

There, an investment of ₹10,000 crore is proposed by Arvind Mills, Vardhman, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd, Ahuja Textile Mill and others.

At present, plots in the textile park were being allocated and infrastructure related works were going on, said an official of the textile ministry.

Around 400 big and small units may come up in this textile park generating direct employment for around 50,000 people.

“All major brands in India are enhancing their production capacity to fulfill new orders. The upcoming textile park in Lucknow has provided a timely opportunity to big players to enhance their production capacity,” said Rakesh Sachan, the MSME, Khadi and textile minister in the state government.

The textile park will not only produce garments and yarn but also provide all assistance in marketing, designing and export, he added.

The garment and textile sector in Bangladesh accounts for over 80 per cent of the country’s export earnings and 11 per cent of its GDP.

India has set a target of 100 billion USD worth export of garments in the next five years.

The handloom and textile industry holds a prominent place in the state, which is the third-largest textile producer in India.

It plays a vital role in the state’s economy and provides employment to a large number of people.

Notable products from Uttar Pradesh include Banarasi sarees, Lucknow’s Chikankari, and carpets from Bhadohi. The Banarasi sarees from Varanasi are renowned for their exquisite craftsmanship and intricate designs.

A provision of ₹300 crore has been made for manufacturing units based on a first-come, first-served basis.

Common infrastructure at the park includes road network, 24/7 power supply, water supply, warehouses, zero liquid discharge effluent treatment plant, training and skill development facilities, administrative building with product display facility and exhibition centre with testing laboratory.

Other highlights of the park will be workers’ hostels, housing zones, medical facilities, commercial and recre