Barabanki accident: District edu office recommends suspension of head teacher

The Barabanki district education office has recommended suspension of head teacher of Composite School Harkka Vikas Khand Suratganj, Barabanki following accident of school bus on April 2 in which three school kids were killed and 37 children were injured. (Pic for representation)

The bus was on its way back after taking children for an educational tour to Lucknow Zoo.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

District basic education officer, Barabanki, Santosh Kumar Dev Pandey said head teacher Gyanesh Kumar Verma was found guilty of negligence and he was accused of not reaching the accident site and not informing the education department on time about the accident.

Verma was also guilty of not taking permission from the BSA regarding the educational tour.

The teacher has been attached to BRC (block resource centre) Suratganj and the case will be further investigated by Block Education Officer Dariyabad. Verma had obtained the permission of the parents on the proposal of the School Management Committee of Harkka Suratganj Barabanki for taking kids for an educational tour to Lucknow zoo.

There were 42 children and several staff onboard the bus. After the educational tour, they were returning to Harkka when suddenly near Salarpur at Deva, at about 5.30pm, the bus driver lost balance while trying to save a motorcyclist, and overturned in which three school children were killed and several others got injured.