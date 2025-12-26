Barabanki girl receives PM Bal Puraskar for her innovation

Pooja Pal, 17, from Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district received Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday for inventing a chaff-dust separation machine that reduces agricultural dust and air pollution. President Droupadi Murmu conferring Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on Pooja Pal in New Delhi on December 26. (Sourced)

Driven by concern for her surroundings, she created the machine that earned her accolades. She comes from a humble background. Her father is a labourer and mother a cook in a government primary school who gets a stipend of ₹2000 per month. Pooja is studying in class 12 and aspires to become a scientist.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a social media post extended his heartiest congratulations to Pooja. “By developing the ‘Chaff-Dust Separation Machine’ to address the challenge of agricultural air pollution generated from wheat threshers, you have given an excellent demonstration of your innovative thinking, scientific vision, and sense of social responsibility. We are proud of you. Infinite best wishes for your bright future!,” the CM said in his post.

Barabanki district magistrate Shashank Tripathi’s official social media post read: “Today, Puja Pal, the talented daughter of the district was honoured in New Delhi for her innovative effort with the dust-free thresher. The dust-free thresher developed by Puja Pal is a significant innovation in the direction of protecting farmers’ health as well as making agricultural work more secure and environmentally friendly.”

“This machine helps control the dust that flies during threshing and reduces respiratory problems. By receiving national-level recognition at a young age, she has proven that the district’s talents are second to none. Puja Pal’s success will inspire other students of the district to move forward in the fields of science, innovation, and research,” the DM’s post read.

Her teacher, Rajeev Srivastava said, “Pooja, is a resident of Agehra village in Barabanki. She is a shining example of how determination and creativity can overcome any challenge. She grew up in a village without electricity, limited sanitation, and few resources, she never let her circumstances stop her from chasing her dreams. Using her intelligence and hard work, Pooja invented a low-cost, dust-free thresher to protect farmers and children from harmful farm dust, which is a serious health risk in rural India.”

“Her invention not only makes farming safer but also shows how simple ideas can have a big impact on people’s lives. Pooja’s work earned her national recognition, and in 2025, she represented India at the Sakura Science High School Programme in Japan, presenting her invention on an international stage,” said one of her teachers.

“Her story is one of courage, resilience, and breaking barriers. It proves that even young people from small villages can create meaningful change and inspire others. Pooja’s journey reminds us that with determination, creativity, and hard work, nothing is impossible,” the teacher added.