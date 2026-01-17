Barabanki school teacher found dead at principal office, kin allege workplace harassment

A 40-year-old woman teacher was found dead inside the principal’s office of a government primary school in Barabanki district on Saturday, police said. Her family has alleged workplace harassment by the school administration, they added. Family members named several staff members, including assistant teachers, accusing them of harassment and demanded strict action. (For representation)

According to reports, the body of the assistant teacher, posted at a composite government school in Udhavapur village under Satrikh police station limits, was found hanging inside the principal’s office during school hours.

Police said the woman was dropped off at the school by her husband, who is also a teacher at a school in Siddhaur block. After arriving on campus, she kept her bag in a classroom and went to the principal’s office. When she failed to return for a long time, staff members grew suspicious and checked the office, where they found her body hanging.

“The door was not bolted from inside,” a police officer said, adding that the body was sent for the post-mortem examination after forensic experts collected evidence from the spot.

On being informed, her husband rushed to the school. He alleged that the principal and some staff members had been harassing his wife for the past one-and-a-half years. He claimed that repeated complaints were made against her despite her dedication to work, forcing the family to seek a transfer that never materialised.

“My wife was a sincere teacher, but she was repeatedly targeted with comments and complaints. She was under mental stress,” he alleged. He further alleged that no one at the school attempted to take her to hospital in time. “Had she been rushed to hospital, she might have survived,” he added.

The deceased’s brother also alleged that some staff members mocked her commitment to work and accused her of seeking recognition. He further claimed that items inside the principal’s office were rearranged before the police were informed. Family members named several staff members, including assistant teachers, accusing them of harassment and demanded strict action.

District basic education officer Naveen Kumar Pathak described the incident as unfortunate and said it was under investigation. “The police are probing the case. If anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken. No formal complaint of harassment was received at my office earlier,” he said.

Police said further action would be taken based on the post-mortem report and statements of staff members and the deceased’s family.