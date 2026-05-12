Bareilly emerges as key centre on UP’s expanding religious tourism map

After transforming major pilgrimage centres such as Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayagraj and Mathura, the Uttar Pradesh government is now turning its attention to other emerging spiritual destinations, with Bareilly set to become the focal point of a new Nath pilgrimage circuit under a ₹60-crore tourism expansion plan. The Bankhandi Nath temple in Bareilly that is being upgraded with an investment of ₹5.82 crore. (Sourced)

The state government has accelerated redevelopment and infrastructure work across several ancient temples associated with the Nath tradition and Lord Shiva, marking what officials describe as the next phase of Uttar Pradesh’s religious tourism strategy.

Vedpati Mishra, director general, tourism and culture, UP, said: “After the large-scale transformation of Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura, Uttar Pradesh is now focusing on developing newer spiritual circuits with deep cultural and civilisational roots. The Nath Corridor will connect important temples linked to the Nath tradition and Lord Shiva, while ensuring their original sanctity and heritage are maintained.”

The major projects underway include the redevelopment of nearly 5,000-year-old Shri Dhopeshwar Nath temple in Bareilly Cantonment at a cost of ₹7.74 crore. The Bankhandi Nath temple is being upgraded with an investment of ₹5.82 crore, while development works worth ₹6.55 crore and ₹8.36 crore are underway at Trivati Nath temple and Tapeshwar Nath temple respectively.

The age-old Alakhnath (Shiva) temple, considered one of Bareilly’s most prominent spiritual landmarks, is being redeveloped at a cost of ₹11.67 crore. The project includes a new entrance gateway and a Vedic library aimed at promoting traditional learning and cultural tourism.

Additional projects include redevelopment works at Pashupatinath, Tulsi Math and Madhinath temples along with focus wall construction at 19 major sites across the city.

Officials said the infrastructure push is also aimed at handling rising visitor numbers during the Shravan season, when Bareilly witnesses a heavy inflow of Kanwar pilgrims. More than ₹4 crore is being invested in pilgrim facilities, crowd management systems and Kanwar-related amenities.

The corridor plan includes construction of pilgrim shelters, halls, parikrama routes, landscaping, LED lighting, toilet complexes, prasad kiosks and florist shops as part of an integrated visitor experience model.

According to the state government, Uttar Pradesh recorded more than 156 crore tourist visits in 2025, while Bareilly alone attracted over 1.09 crore visitors, signalling growing demand for alternative spiritual destinations beyond the state’s traditional tourism centres.