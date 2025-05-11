Bareilly man’s 97L unusual bank activity triggers FIU probe

A man from Ratnanandpur village in Bareilly district has come under police investigation after the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) flagged suspicious bank transactions worth over ₹97 lakh routed through his account over a span of two months. Following a preliminary inquiry, Bareilly police registered an FIR against the man, Puneet Kumar, on Saturday after failing to find a credible explanation for the unusually high-value transfers. Bareilly police registered an FIR against the man, Puneet Kumar, on Saturday. (Sourced)

The account, held by Kumar at the Rampur Garden branch of a private small finance bank, showed a recurring pattern of large deposits followed by immediate fund transfers — a trend often linked to money laundering and hawala operations, officials said.

Senior superintendent of police Anurag Arya said the case was flagged by FIU-IND under its suspicious transaction reporting mechanism. “Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Section 66D of the IT Act. A detailed investigation will follow to establish the full extent of the financial trail,” Arya stated. “If the account holder is found guilty, appropriate legal action, including a chargesheet, will follow.”

The FIR was registered at Nawabganj police station after sub-inspector Vijay Singh submitted a preliminary report identifying serious inconsistencies in the account holder’s financial status, bank transactions, and statements.

The probe found that Puneet Kumar, who is partially disabled, lived in a modest house with thatched roofing and had no known stable income. He had previously tried running small welding shops in Laikheda and Ratnanandpur villages, which eventually shut down. He later worked briefly at a call centre before shifting to Rudrapur in search of employment.

After returning home without success, Kumar opened the now-questioned bank account in July 2024. Between July 15 and September 18, transactions worth ₹97 lakh were routed through the account. Officials said these funds were mostly transferred out the same day they were credited.

Investigators believe Kumar may have been used as a proxy by cybercrime networks. “There are indications that interstate gangs are using agents to lure economically weak individuals to open bank accounts using Aadhaar and PAN cards. These accounts are then used for routing proceeds from cyber frauds,” an official associated with the probe said.

The individuals are reportedly paid a small commission, while the primary beneficiaries remain hidden behind digital layers.

“This appears to be part of a broader trend where cybercriminals use digital and financial loopholes to move funds under the radar. We are tracing digital footprints and mapping account activity to uncover the network,” a senior officer said.