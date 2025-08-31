Search
Aug 31, 2025
Barely hours after deadly blast, second explosion rocks Lko’s Behta village

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 11:14 pm IST

Police said the latest blast occurred inside a tin-shed structure allegedly used for firecracker storage, while the stock was being shifted. Reportedly, few cattle died during the incident.

Barely hours after a firecracker unit blast killed two people and injured several, another explosion triggered panic on Sunday afternoon in Behta village under Gudamba police station limits. Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life were reported in the second incident.

A major accident happened in a firecracker factory at Bheta Village under Gudamba police station area Kursi road in Lucknow, on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Police said the latest blast occurred inside a tin-shed structure allegedly used for firecracker storage, while the stock was being shifted. Reportedly, few cattle died during the incident.

“Residents informed us that after the earlier incident, some people were moving firecrackers from this location. During this process, an explosion took place,” a senior police officer said.

Preliminary inquiry confirmed that the shed was being used for stocking firecrackers without authorisation, police added.

Senior officers and a fire brigade team reached the Behta site immediately. “Necessary action is being taken, and efforts are on to identify those responsible for stocking and shifting the explosives,” the officer said.

Notably, the second blast came when officials were already on high alert after the morning tragedy in the same jurisdiction.

