BBAU, AKTU and DSMNRU open registration portals for admissions

The city-based universities have opened their registration portals for admission to various courses for the session 2025-26. (Pic for representation only)

Thus the students aspiring to get admissions could easily access the details on the portals of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Dr. Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU) and APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) which have started the registration process.

At BBAU, the portal for admissions to postgraduate courses has been opened and the registration forms are available for ₹500 for general, OBC and EWS category while it is ₹300 for SC, ST and People with Disabilities.

“The last date of submission without late fee is June 18 while the last date of form submission with late fee of ₹1000 is June 24. As part of PG admission as many as 2,579 seats will be filled,” said chairperson Admission-cum-Monitoring Committee BBAU, Amit Kumar Singh. He said the portal for undergraduate courses will be opened soon after the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results are announced.

At DSMNRU, registration for both UG and PG courses has been started. “We are holding admissions to UG and PG courses based on CUET. The forms for UG and PG courses are available for ₹200 and ₹100 for general and for people with disabilities respectively. Admission to certificate and diploma courses and Masters in Prosthetics and Orthotics will be conducted on a non-CUET basis and the forms are available for ₹800 and ₹400 for general and for people with disabilities respectively. The last date for submission of forms is June 28,” said spokesperson DSMNRU, Prof Yashwant Virodai.

At AKTU, admission will be conducted based on JEE, CUET and class 12 results for UG courses and GATE, CUET PG and Institute level examination for PG courses. “The admission forms for BTech courses have been started online while other courses will be started soon. Admission forms will be available for ₹1,000 for both UG and PG courses,” said dean admissions AKTU, OP Singh.