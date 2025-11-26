Be alert, cons asking for OTP in the name of SIR: UP CEO

LUCKNOW As the state undergoes the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, UP chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa has cautioned voters against fraudsters posing as (BLOs) or representatives of the election department seeking to dupe people by asking for one-time password (OTP) during filling of enumeration forms. The voters should know that no OTP is being sought by BLOs in the process. (Pic for representation)

The voters should know that no OTP is being sought by BLOs in the process, he said.

Such activities are suspicious and fall under cyber fraud or deception. If any attempt is made to solicit an OTP from a voter through a phone call, message or other means, such calls should be ignored, the OTP should not be shared, and the call should be immediately rejected.

BLOs engaged in SIR work are going door-to-door to distribute and collect enumeration forms. They are also assisting in filling the forms; voters have to fill up enumeration forms and submit them to the BLOs, he said.

No OTP or link is required in the SIR-related process. All district election officers have been directed to launch public awareness campaigns to counter such rumours and frauds. They should also ensure strict action against fraudsters by informing relevant agencies after receiving complaints, he said.

During the awareness drive, an appeal is made to voters to remain vigilant during SIR. They should contact only the BLO and ignore calls by fraudsters. The enumeration forms should be filled according to the procedure prescribed by ECI. The cooperation of voters is important in the preparation of pure and transparent voter list, the CEO said.