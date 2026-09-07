Before 2017, dry bread was given to flood victims: Yogi

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Chitrakoot, interacted with affected residents, and distributed relief material to 800 families hit by the severe flooding of the Mandakini River. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File)

Addressing a gathering, the chief minister said the previous government did not even take cognizance of floods before 2017.

“Flood victims used to be given nothing but dry bread,” he said, adding that goons embezzled all the funds.

In contrast, approximately 50 kg of relief material is now being provided in kits, he said.

“If you cannot survive on it, why should our people have to eat dry bread?” the chief minister recalled asking officials during a 2017 inspection when he was told only dry bread was being distributed. He then ordered comprehensive relief kits.

The kits contain 26 items weighing about 50 kg, including 10 kg rice, 10 kg flour, 10 kg potatoes, 2 kg arhar dal, one litre of oil, spices, and other essentials, along with dignity kits comprising buckets, mugs and raincoats.

Families left homeless received land allotment certificates for housing and relief funds from the Disaster Response Fund. The chief minister also gave chocolates to children during his interactions.

Invoking the region’s spiritual significance, he said, “When Lord Ram was sent into exile, Chitrakoot gave him shelter; now that the residents of Chitrakoot are in distress, I stand with them as a devotee of the Lord.”

He assured the poor, farmers, youth, women, traders and seers that the government would provide all possible assistance to anyone who suffered losses.

The chief minister noted that he was in Ballia when the flood struck Chitrakoot. He immediately directed the deployment of additional SDRF, NDRF and PAC flood units, scaling up the response to eight companies within hours. That evening, he reviewed operations via video conference and ordered the evacuation of all stranded people to safe locations.

He observed that the Mandakini had risen to an unprecedented level, with rainfall nearly double that of the previous year, washing away even a concrete bridge used by heavy vehicles towards Madhya Pradesh.

“If a sturdy bridge could be swept away, one can easily imagine the plight of ordinary homes,” he remarked.

He flagged unplanned construction in the river’s catchment area as a major cause of such disasters and stressed the need to avoid encroachments so that the river retains its natural flow. He announced that a detailed meeting would be held to formulate an action plan.

The government, he said, would support ordinary families, traders, monasteries, temples and ghats for the losses suffered. Those whose houses were completely destroyed would be provided new homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana if eligible, or under the Chief Minister’s Housing Scheme with land leases if not, he said.

Adequate healthcare arrangements, including anti-snake venom and anti-rabies vaccines, have been ensured. In case of deaths due to drowning, lightning or wild animal attacks, ₹4 lakh would be provided within 24 hours, he said. There would be no shortage of funds for repairing roads, ghats, power infrastructure or compensating crop losses.

The chief minister recalled announcing development projects worth about ₹1,000 crore during an earlier visit and said the double-engine government, along with BJP workers, stood firmly with the people of Chitrakoot.