Best performing RWAs during polls: Lko dist admin’s empty promises irks residents

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and district administration’s lofty promises to fete the best-performing city RWAs to boost votes have settled down too with the election dust settling. RWA taking oath during a event before elections to boost voter awareness in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

It’s nearly a fortnight since the elections got over, but the administration is yet to take a call on the felicitation of RWAs, which has irked residents.

“The promises of LDA are akin to their housing schemes which are never fulfilled. From time to time, they involve RWAs in their programmes and use them as a tool. As soon as the work is over, they forget the contributions of the RWAs,” said Uma Shankar Dubey, president of Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti.

“Each time we fall into this trap. From now on, RWAs will never participate in any of their events,” said Dubey, whose organisation is associated with over 450 high-rise buildings in Lucknow.

“This is not the first time that the LDA has made a tall promise. They invited RWS for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration and had even said they will fete the best-performing society,” said Vivek Sharma of Sristhi apartment, Jankipuram.

“I think the promise was made for the 2027 election,” he mocked.

Right before the election in Lucknow on May 20, LDA and the district administration had organised a voter awareness campaign on May 18 with over 200 RWAs to boost voting in high-rise societies of Lucknow where divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob had announced that the best-performing societies will be feted by the district administration.

Later, LDA in its X handle had also said, “The RWA of societies which have the highest voter turnout will be honoured.”

Along with the divisional commissioner, LDA VC Indramani Tripathi, district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar, and municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh were also present.

“We were the second best performing among the 14-highrise apartments where model booths were set up. Our voting percentage was around 76%. This should be recognised by the administration. Not that it has some kind of cash prize; it’s only an honour that societies are looking forward to. If feted, it will only motivate other societies and if not, the administration will lose its credibility,” said Anish Mathew, acting president of the resident welfare association of Sunrise Apartment in Aashiana.

“We are very hopeful that the LDA VC and the divisional commissioner will fulfil their commitments otherwise it will lead to huge disappointment to residents if commitments are not fulfilled,” said Harsh Bardhan Singh, secretary of the Parijat Apartment owner’s association.

Meena Singh, RWA president of Saryu Enclave too expressed her disappointment.

When Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob was contacted, she said, “We still have that idea with us, and soon, those who contributed to the voters’ turnout, including educational institutes and high-rises, will be felicitated.” She further added that the initiative was by district administration and currently, the DM is on leave. “We are pursuing the matter and the RWAs will soon be recognised as soon as the DM resumes office,” she said.