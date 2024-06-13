Bhagwat discusses expansion, other issues at RSS camp
The RSS chief also discusses political situation and social issues on the opening day of the four day camp in Gorakhpur
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has stressed strengthening and expanding the organisation to resolve challenges facing the country, saying effective organisation can shape the nation and the society.
On the opening day of the four-day ‘Karyakarta’ camp at SVM Public School in Chiutaha area here on Thursday, Bhagwat also discussed political situation and social issues. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also likely to meet the RSS chief during his proposed visit to Gorakhpur on Friday.
Requesting anonymity, a senior Sangh office-bearer said, “The RSS chief provided suggestions to the volunteers on increasing the number of Sangh branches and expanding the organisation. He also emphasised the expansion of various projects undertaken by the Sangh.”
The camp has been divided into two parts. The “Karyakarta” camp is for new RSS volunteers/trainees, while “Karyakarta Vikas Varg” is for those who have been RSS office-bearers for the last two years. Around 280 RSS volunteers from Kashi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Awadh regions are participating in the event. Moreover, media persons were not allowed at the venue and tight security arrangements were made there. (