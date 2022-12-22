Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Uttar Pradesh on Jan 3: Khurshid

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Thursday announced party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh from New Delhi through Loni border in Ghaziabad on January 3, 2023.

Khurshid, a former Union minister who attended a party meeting convened at Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters to step up preparations for the launch of Bharat Jodo Yatra, said 11,000 state ‘yatris’ (travellers) would join the yatra in U.P.

Khurshid, according to a press release, said the ‘yatra’ would leave for Haryana after travelling through three districts, including Baghpat and Shamli, for three days in the state. He said efforts would be made to ensure that leaders of other opposition parties join the yatra. He said the artisans involved in carpet, brassware and lock industry would also join the yatra.

Khurshid said party would also request farmer union leaders to join the yatra in Uttar Pradesh. He said party would also be holding meetings in districts of west U.P. in the next few days to make the yatra a success.