Bhojpuri film producer lodges FIR against actor

Bhojpuri film and TV serial producer Rajkumar Pandey had lodged an FIR against the Bhojpuri film star Khesari Lal Yadav alias Shatrughan Yadav at Lucknow’s Gudamba police station on Wednesday for making threat calls and sending offensive messages, said inspector of Gudamba police station Fareed Ahmad here on Friday.

He said Pandey had accused the actor of defaming and maligning his image on social media platforms.

The inspector said Pandey with his crew members was shooting at a club on Kursi Road between February 1 and March 2 when he received multiple calls and messages from the actor and his aides. He said the complainant, who is a resident of Mumbai, mentioned in the FIR that the actor was also demanding share in his property.

He said Pandey stated that Yadav had rivalry with his son Pradeep Kumar alias Chintu, also an actor, following which he and his aides often made threatening and abusive calls. He said the complainant claimed that he had saved recordings of threat calls from Yadav and his aides as evidence.

The inspector said the complainant alleged that Yadav and his aides even instigated their followers on social media platforms to make derogatory comments against him. He said the complainant accused that he and his son were being targeted by Yadav and his aides for the past two years.

The police had registered an FIR under charges of criminal intimidation, insult and misusing social media platforms to malign one’s image and further probe in the matter was on, he said.