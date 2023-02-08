Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Bible of taking advice, inspiration: Muzaffar Ali on Zikr

Bible of taking advice, inspiration: Muzaffar Ali on Zikr

Published on Feb 08, 2023 12:33 AM IST

Ali shared that he first went back to his journals which he religiously maintained, and finally put the book together

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Filmmaker, artist and author Muzaffar Ali discussed his autobiography ‘Zikr: In the Light and Shade of Time’ at an event organised by the Lucknow Management Association and Rumi Foundation, here on Tuesday.

Ali’s interview was conducted by Devika Singh, vice-principal of St Teresa’s Day School. Singh described the book as one that “warms you from within - it urges you to be a part of nature, while still being an observer.”

Ali shared that he first went back to his journals which he religiously maintained, and finally put the book together with advice from different personalities in his life.

“The book is a Bible of taking advice and inspiration,” he said. He said that his first art exhibition at Academy of Fine Arts in Kolkata was a “game-changer” for his career.

The audience included members of the LMA, the Rumi Foundation, as well as members of Old Boys’ Association of the Aligarh Muslim University, among others.

The discussion was followed by a book-signing session. Earlier, Ali had been a part of another event for his book at the book fair being organised at the Hazratganj Metro Station by Lucknow Metro and Quiver Publications, where he also took a tour of the rest of the fair.

