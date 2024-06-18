Bid to boost green cover: Over 73 lakh saplings to be planted in U.P.’s Prayagraj

As part of an initiative to give green cover a fillip, plans are afoot to plant over 73 lakh tree saplings during the massive tree plantation exercise set to be undertaken next month in Prayagraj. Saplings ready for plantation in forest department’s nursery in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

A total of 24 government departments have each been allocated specific targets for tree plantations. Collectively, they will plant a total of 73,15,160 saplings in the district, officials said. The Yogi government is continuously striving to develop the state as a green province.

“The development of green belts and extensive tree plantations in the city is part of this effort and the government machinery has already become active,” they added. Confirming the development, nodal officer of the campaign and divisional forest officer, Prayagraj, Arvind Kumar, said the forest department would itself plant 22,45,300 plants this time.

Besides, the rural development department will plant 29,87,000 saplings and the agriculture department will plant 5,09,000 saplings, Kumar added. Similarly, the horticulture department will plant 3,69,000 saplings and the environment department will plant 2,27,000 saplings and so on. “All departments have been informed of their targets and instructed to prepare accordingly,” he said.

The tree plantations being undertaken each year are yielding positive results. According to DFO, Prayagraj, green cover in Prayagraj’s urban and rural areas has grown significantly in recent years. Green cover in the district has increased by 27.06 square kilometres over the previous years. These positive outcomes are the result of the government’s special emphasis on tree planting.

The report from the Forest Survey of India, Dehradun, confirms the city’s and district’s continuous increase in greenery. According to the report, green coverage in the district rose by 2.32% in 2017, 2.36% in 2019, and 2.85% in 2021.

The government’s record for plant survival during last year’s tree plantation is also commendable. As per the officials, 95% of the 71,92,852 saplings planted the previous year are still alive and thriving. After the plants were tagged, they received continuous irrigation and maintenance.

As many as 68,33,000 plants that were planted last year are still green and thriving. Furthermore, dense tree plantings using the ‘Miyawaki’ method will be prioritised in urban areas this time, officials said.