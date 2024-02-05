‘Biomarkers can help detect oral cancer at an early stage’

Microbial markers can help identify oral cancer at an early stage, found a study jointly done by King George’s Medical University and CSIR-IMTECH Chandigarh. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated a walkathon on Sunday morning to observe World Cancer Day (WCD). (HT Photo)

“The study found that Streptococcus and Rothia bacteria can be established as biomarkers for early stage oral cancer. Study of these bacteria can help in early case detection,” said Dr Sudhir Singh of KGMU, who is a part of the joint study.

He said that mouth is considered to be a hub of micro-organisms and in a person with disease these micro-organisms will change. Keeping in view the change the study was conducted and this has given positive results.

“It was also reported that Capnocytophaga bacteria multiplies with the disease. This proves the presence of the bacteria and their multiplication indicates early stage of the disease,” said Dr Sudhir.

The study has been published in the microbiology spectrum of the American Society for Microbiology that had Prof Rashmi Kumar, Dr Raghvendra Pratap Singh, from Chandigarh and Dr Sudhir Singh and Dr Samir Gupta from KGMU.

“This study will pave way for better treatment options for patients,” said Dr Singh.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated a walkathon on Sunday morning to observe World Cancer Day (WCD). The walkathon was oganised between 1090 crossing and Lucknow Cancer Institute (LCI). Several other organisations including King George’s Medical University and Lok Bandhu hospital also held such events.

KGMU organised an awareness walk from administrative block to centenary hospital that was attended by senior faculty members including Prof RAS Kushwaha, Prof Sandip Tiwari, Prof Vijay Kumar, Prof SUdhir Singh, Prof Anit Parihar, Prof Rajiv Gupta. The walk was organised by department of radio therapy and surgical oncology.

Director of the LCI Nirmala Pant said, “The deputy CM in his address asked people to remain aware about symptoms of diseases and go for treatment at an early stage so that treatment results are better.”