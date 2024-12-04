Bird’s-eye view of Ram Mandir for 999

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) on Tuesday launched a hot air balloon service from Naya Ghat in Ayodhya. Newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhaya (File photo)

The development authority has roped in a private company to run the service.

The balloon will reach up to the height of 250 feet from where devotees will be able to view Ram Mandir and other historic places of the temple town.

At a time four people will be able to take the ride, including the pilot. For a 10 minute ride, ₹999 per person will be charged.

Vice president of Ayodhya Development Authority Ashwini Pandey stated that the hot air balloon service will be an added attraction for tourists coming to Ayodhya.

Devotees will have amazing view of Ram Mandir, Kanak Bhawan and Saryu from the sky.

Divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal stated that hot air balloon service is another step to attract tourists in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on February 23, 2024 virtually launched Water Metro in the Saryu in Ayodhya from Varanasi.

The 50-seater battery operated Catamaran vessel boat covers 14-km distance between Tulsi Ghat and Guptar Ghat.

The air conditioned Water Metro was built in Cochin Shipyard and its cost is around ₹36 crore.