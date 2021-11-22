BJP believes in ‘sabka saath’, others do politics for vote bank: Nadda

GORAKHPUR Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday hit out at opposition parties, saying that the BJP runs on cultural nationalism and democratic values while the other parties function on dynasty and vote-bank politics.

“We should be proud that we are members of a party, which has democracy at its core. It is the part where an ordinary worker coming from an ordinary family becomes the chief minister of the state and a worker like me becomes the president of the party,” he said addressing the BJP booth president sammelan (convention) in Gorakhpur.

“The BJP runs on cultural nationalism. Other political parties run on dynasty. We have the ideology of ‘Sabka Saath’ and those people (Opposition parties) do politics only for vote bank,” he stated.

Nadda exhorted booth presidents to once again put in all efforts for the victory of the saffron party, just like they did in 2014, 2019 and 2017 when BJP swept to power with a huge mandate.

Attacking the Samajwadi Part y leaders over their statement on Pakistan and its founder Jinnah, Nadda said: “I have neither engaged in divisive politics nor given any statement to divide the society. When the election comes, BJP starts talking about freedom fighters and nationalist leaders from Gandhi to Patel but Opposition starts talking about Pakistan and Jinnah. I ask you (booth level workers) to reach out to people and tell them about these people who divide the society by giving such statements.”

Lauding UP chief minister, Nadda said Yogi Adityanath had put UP on the path of development and Prime Minister also facilitated development funds for UP. “This has become possible because of double engine government,” he emphasised.

The BJP president said it was Yogi Adityanath who, as MP, raised the issue of encephalitis in Parliament following which its vaccination, which was available in Japan in early 60s, became available in UP during the period 2006-2008. Inputs from ANI