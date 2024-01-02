BJP conspiring to destroy sanctity of democracy: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Jan 1 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the BJP of conspiring to destroy the sanctity of democracy and said the saffron party has to be removed "at any cost" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. HT Image

Addressing the gathering at the SP state headquarters here on New Year's Day, the SP chief wished that 2024 brings happiness and prosperity in everyone's life.

According to a statement issued from the SP headquarters, Yadav alerted his party workers and said "any irregularity" by the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has to be checked.

"To stop the BJP (from coming to power), the organization has to be strengthened up to the booth level. Vote has to be used carefully,'' he said. The SP president called on party members to work for defeating the BJP in all 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh.

"The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are to save democracy and the Constitution. The public has to be cautioned that when there is no democracy and Constitution, then the right to vote will also be taken away. PDA (backward, Dalit and minorities) will not get justice," he stressed.

Alleging that India has gone backward in the 10 years of the BJP government, he said, "The country has got nothing except inflation, unemployment and corruption. The BJP has not fulfilled even a single promise it had made. Democracy and the Constitution have been weakened. The BJP has to be removed at any cost in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections".

"Every section of the society, including farmers and youth, has been ruined by the wrong economic policies of the BJP government," he said, mounting an attack on the Yogi Adityanath dispensation accusing it of spreading anarchy in the state. "UP is number one in crime against women and cyber crime. Women and girls are becoming victims of rape in Uttar Pradesh. Law and order has collapsed," he alleged.

SP national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav and Swami Prasad Maurya also congratulated everyone for the New Year and addressed the programme.