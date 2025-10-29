BJP conspiring to ‘erase’ Constitution, name of Baba Saheb: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that it was conspiring to “erase” the Constitution and the name of its maker, Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. He also alleged that the BJP did not respect the Constitution and that its ideology hated Baba Saheb and his ideas.

“The truth is that the BJP wants to rule the state in a feudalistic manner, and it does not respect the Constitution and the law. The BJP and its allies, in every instance, attempt to dismantle the Constitution and erase the name of Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar as their ideology hates Baba Saheb and his ideas. The Samajwadi Party and the PDA are committed to protecting the Constitution which is our shield and lifeline,” the SP chief said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He further claimed that while the PDA was committed to defending the Constitution, the BJP government was engaged in “exploitation and oppression”.

“It is unimaginable to what extent the dominant parties will perpetrate atrocities if the Constitution is threatened,” he added.

The Kannauj MP further alleged that the BJP was oppressing farmers not only in UP, but also in other states where it was in power.

“They are conspiring to snatch farmers’ land and crops. Be it Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh or Guna in Madhya Pradesh, the methods of oppression, brutality, and harassment perpetrated by BJP leaders are the same. The BJP government has crossed all limits of indignity -- from land acquisition to black laws and the murders of farmers,” Akhilesh said.

Hitting out at the UP government on the issue of law and order, the SP chief said that the morale of criminal elements was so high that no one was safe in the state.

“Crimes against women are on the rise, while the voices of victims are being suppressed. The BJP uses false slogans to mislead the public, but women and daughters are exposing the government by highlighting their suffering and its true nature,” he said.