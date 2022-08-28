BJP gears up to welcome its first Jat state chief
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) is all set to roll out the red carpet to welcome its first Jat chief — Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, 55 — who will arrive by train in Lucknow from Delhi on Monday.
This will be Chaudhary’s first visit to the state capital after the party leadership on Thursday finally cleared his name, in line with the party’s desire to connect with Jat farmers in west U.P. ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The move is also being seen as an attempt to dent the impact of the Samajwadi Party’s alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal, which boasts of Jat leadership, and, despite the BJP’s win in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2022 U.P. elections, managed to make an impression in the Jat belt.
To extend a warm welcome to the new chief, a meeting under newly-appointed state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal, was held at the party headquarters. Incidentally, Dharampal also hails from west Uttar Pradesh. Now the new organisational leadership of the U.P. unit would be expected to chart out strategies to continue the party’s winning streak in the most populous Indian state.
In the meeting, state general secretaries Govind Narayan Shukla, Subrat Pathak and Amarpal Maurya, state secretaries Sanjay Rai, Archana Mishra and Shankar Lodhi, state media in-charge Manish Dixit and co-in-charge Himanshu Dubey, IT cell convener Kameshwar Mishra, and social media cell convener Ankit Chandel were present.
U.P. BJP general secretary Subrat Pathak said the party cadres would extend Chaudhary a warm welcome soon after he reaches Lucknow around 12.30 pm.
“From the railway station, his first stop would be the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Smritika where the BJP chief would offer his tribute to the party ideologue by garlanding the latter’s statue,” Pathak said.
The state BJP chief is also scheduled to garland the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Sardar Patel at Hazratganj as well as the statue of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan.
“After this, the BJP chief would arrive at the state party headquarters where the party leadership, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak along with other ministers, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal and outgoing BJP state chief Swatantra Dev, would welcome him,” Pathak added.
Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation. "See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka's Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it's under investigation," said Karnataka CM Bommai.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
