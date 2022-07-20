BJP govt invoking National Security Act even in trivial cases: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh was invoking the National Security Act (NSA) even in “trivial” cases to cover up its failure to control crime.

The arrest of people and suppression of their family members has become a new practice in the state, she said.

“People are being arrested even in trivial matters and the BJP government has established a reign of terror. Criminals associated with the ruling party are roaming out freely. In such a situation, how can rule of law be established in the state? There should be fear of law among criminals,” the former chief minister claimed.

The BSP chief made the statements while reviewing preparations of the party organisations at a meeting with office-bearers and leaders from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir in Delhi. Mayawati directed office-bearers of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir units to start preparations for the assembly elections.

She said that BSP was a missionary political party committed to follow the ideals and make the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram a reality. “It is committed to the empowerment of the weaker sections and suppressed communities. Rival political parties are adopting all the tricks to weaken the BSP,” Mayawati alleged.

“A few selfish Dalit community leaders launched new outfits to weaken the movement launched by the BSP. Party leaders, office-bearers and workers should remain alert. Our movement should not weaken and we should continue our fight to strengthen the organisation. The strength of the BSP should not be assessed by its performance in the elections. The BJP remained out of power for a long period and later formed government,” she said.

Commenting on Jammu and Kashmir, Mayawati said the central government should hold assembly elections to instill confidence among the people. “The AAP government in Punjab is running through remote control. The BSP will strive to strengthen the organisation in Punjab, the birthplace of BSP founder Kanshi Ram,” she added.