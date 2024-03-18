BJP introduces new seating plan for booth chiefs, potluck lunch for cadres

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh has tasked booth heads of the party to increase the vote count in each booth by 370 compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and reiterated the party’s focus on booth-centric preparations for major poll gains this time. UP BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh addressing booth level cadres in Unnao on Sunday (Sourced)

Singh issued these directives while launching booth level meets from Unnao on Sunday. At this meeting, the BJP also issued a ‘seating plan’ for all booth-level cadres.

The seating arrangement for ‘booth adhyaksha (chiefs)’ plan introduced by Dharampal Singh at the Unnao meet was a first-of-its-kind and now similar seating arrangements would be in place at the forthcoming booth-level meets that the party plans to hold in all the remaining 79 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, party leaders said.

In simpler terms, now all booth chiefs attending party meetings would have a designated place for them.

Explaining the importance of the seating plan, a BJP leader said, “Our focus is on booth-level activity and that is the seating plan will reinforce booth-level focus as well as help cadres understand the importance assigned to each booth.”

Dharampal’s message to the cadre to add 370 additional votes in each booth has special meaning as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a 370-seat target for BJP and “400 paar (400 plus seats)” overall with the NDA support for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

To foster better bonding among booth-level cadres, Dharampal also said all booth cadres would bring home-cooked food and share them during lunch. “From having lunch together to calling upon the voters in each booth, connecting with beneficiaries listed in each booth would be part of the regular drill,” Dharampal said.

“On the basis of the hard work of our booth level cadre, we are confident of realising the party’s target of winning all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP to fuel the party’s 370-seat focus for BJP and 400 plus seat with NDA support,” Dharampal said at the meeting where he also detailed the poll dynamics for cadre. As the general secretary (organisation), Dharampal is the crucial link between the Sangh and the BJP and is tasked with most of the backroom planning to achieve party objectives.