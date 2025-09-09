BJP MP’s sister alleges assault by in-laws; 2 arrested

The development came after a video showing the wom being beaten with a stick and pulled by her hair by two men surfaced on social media.
After the sister of Farrukhabad MP Mukesh Rajput alleged that she was assaulted and harassed by her in-laws, her father-in-law and brother-in-law were arrested in Kasganj on Monday, police said.
The development came after a video showing Reena Singh being beaten with a stick and pulled by her hair by two men surfaced on social media.
Singh on Sunday lodged a complaint at the Sahawar police station against her father-in-law Laxman Singh, and two brothers-in-law, Rajesh and Girish. They also allegedly filmed her while taking a bath.
“A complaint was lodged on Sunday at the Sahawar police station by a woman against her father-in-law and brother-in-law. A case was registered and two people were arrested,” stated Shahida Nasreen, the circle officer for Sahawar circle in Kasganj.