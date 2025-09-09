BJP MP’s sister alleges assault by in-laws; 2 arrested

After the sister of Farrukhabad MP Mukesh Rajput alleged that she was assaulted and harassed by her in-laws, her father-in-law and brother-in-law were arrested in Kasganj on Monday, police said. (For representation)

The development came after a video showing Reena Singh being beaten with a stick and pulled by her hair by two men surfaced on social media.

Singh on Sunday lodged a complaint at the Sahawar police station against her father-in-law Laxman Singh, and two brothers-in-law, Rajesh and Girish. They also allegedly filmed her while taking a bath.

“A complaint was lodged on Sunday at the Sahawar police station by a woman against her father-in-law and brother-in-law. A case was registered and two people were arrested,” stated Shahida Nasreen, the circle officer for Sahawar circle in Kasganj.