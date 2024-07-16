BJP politicising edu institutes by holding events there: Congress

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai on Monday questioned the BJP for holding the party’s programmes within the premises of educational institutions. UPCC chief Ajay Rai (File)

“Why are BJP leaders trying to politicise educational institutions?” asked Rai while speaking to media persons at the UPCC headquarters here.

Rai said the BJP’s state executive committee meeting was held on the premises of Ram Manohar Lohia Law University. He said another BJP programme was organised at the Kashi Vidya Peeth. He said the BJP claimed to be a party with a difference but, at the same time, was attempting to politicise educational institutions.

Rai said the Congress on the other hand was not holding any of its programmes in educational institutions. He said educational institutions were being made a centre of RSS activities as RSS volunteers were attending the BJP’s programmes. He also questioned the Yogi government over its claims about the investments being made in Uttar Pradesh.