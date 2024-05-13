BJP snatched away jobs, spoiled one-third of your life: Akhilesh

As the campaign for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election enters a crucial stretch, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday stepped up his attack on the BJP, saying its chemistry was affected earlier and as polling progresses, its maths is also getting spoiled. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav during a public meeting in Dubagga (HT )

Addressing a joint rally for SP candidates of the Lucknow and Mohangalganj (reserved) Lok Sabha seats, he also appealed to people not to be afraid if someone stopped them from voting, rather they should make sure they vote to save the constitution.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s “guarantee” plank, he said, “Is baar Lucknow aur Mohanlalganj dono mil kar ke inki guarantee ki ghanti baja denge,” (People from both Lucknow and Mohanlalganj will ring the (alarm) bells for their guarantee).”

The SP has fielded RK Chaudhary in Mohanlalganj and Ravidas Mehrotra in Lucknow.

“Don’t just asked for an account of the past 10-years at Centre, but also of the seven years of the government in Uttar Pradesh. In many hoardings of the double engine government, one of the engines is missing. Ever since the BJP came to power it was said farmers’ income will be doubled, but the fact is farmers are sufferers. The BJP, in connivance with industry, made an attempt to grab farmers’ land,” Yadav said.

“Whenever (government) jobs were announced, the recruitment exam papers were leaked. Not just one or two but all exam papers were leaked,” he said.

These BJP people have not only snatched away jobs but spoiled one-third of your life, he emphasized.

“We, the Samajwadi people, will never accept the Agniveer scheme. As our government comes to power, this scheme will be scrapped and permanent jobs will be there for you. If the BJP comes to power the ones in Khaki (policemen) will also get four years in service just as the Agniveer scheme. Police job will be on contractual basis. If the BJP comes to power, the farmers will get fertiliser in packets. Biscuit packets will have only one biscuit each,” he said.

The former chief minister said the Opposition alliance will improve the quality of free ration being given to the poor.

“We will provide free and nutritious atta (flour) and free mobile data so that the children in villages use internet and move ahead in life,” he said.

Reaching out to farmers, he said, “The BJP government waived loans of big industrialists but not of farmers. Once our government is formed, we will waive the loans of farmers.”

About electoral bonds, Yadav said the corruption of the BJP had been uncovered and it had resulted in inflation. Polling in Mohanlalganj and Lucknow is scheduled for May 20.