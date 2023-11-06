BJP to expand OBC cadre to counter oppn pitch for caste census

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold meetings of representatives of all prominent backward castes in Uttar Pradesh from December and expand its cadres in the state to counter the opposition pitch on caste census, after a decision in this regard by the party’s top brass in Delhi. The leadership will highlight a series of decisions taken by the “double engine” BJP government for the numerically dominant other backward castes (OBCs). The party leadership will highlight a series of decisions taken by the “double engine” BJP government for the numerically dominant other backward castes (OBCs). (Pic for representation)

Also Read: BJP holds high-level meeting to step up outreach to OBCs

The backward castes, along with Dalits, have been the mainstay of the party’s phenomenal poll wins since 2014.

“The move to create a force of 2 lakh cadres is in its final phase. In each of the 403 assembly segments of the state, we have decided to have 500 new cadres hailing from 10 OBC castes. Our social media workshops have been held, and through November, we would have held workshops across the districts too,” UP minister and BJP’s OBC wing chief Narendra Kashyap said.

These cadres would be used to “expose the opposition”.

Also Read: BJP appoints OBC MP Saini as Haryana party president

Kashyap said the party has decided to connect with various beneficiaries, including those of Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana; a scheme meant to benefit blacksmiths, goldsmiths, potters, carpenters, sculptors, artisans, masons through training, imparting knowledge of technology, extending credit and market support to them.

“The opposition - be it the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party or any other –is no match for the charisma and appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose initiatives for the poorest of the poor have been exemplary. The opposition is attempting to hoodwink the masses, but they should know that people no longer fall for such tactics,” he said.

Also Read: OBC narrative fading for Cong, but farm policies likely to help

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati, both former chief ministers, have also backed the demand for caste census. All three OBC allies of the BJP in UP, including Apna Dal (S), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Nishad Party also favour caste census.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!