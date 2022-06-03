BJP yet to announce Azamgarh bypoll candidate, but he is already seeking votes
- In the 2019 Lok Sabha election the BJP did, in fact pick Dinesh Lal Yadav for the Azamgarh seat but he lost to Samajwadi Party boss Akhilesh Yadav by over 2.59 lakh votes.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to announce its candidate for the by-election to the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. However, Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav - alias Nirahua - has already started seeking votes on the party’s symbol by portraying himself as the candidate for the seat. Nirhua on Friday shared a poster of himself with a lotus, the party symbol, and tagged several leaders, including prime minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and party chief JP Nadda. The caption read, "Press the lotus button (vote for BJP) for the sake of Azamgarh (kamal ka button dabaaey apne Azamgarh ke liye)."
In the 2019 Lok Sabha election the BJP did, in fact pick Dinesh Lal Yadav for the Azamgarh seat but he lost to Samajwadi Party boss Akhilesh Yadav by over 2.59 lakh votes. In 2014 the BJP fielded Ramakant Yadav, who had lost from this seat to Akhilesh's father and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has picked former MLA Shah Alam, alias Guddu Jamali, as its candidate. The Samajwadi Party has yet to name its pick.
Seats fell vacant in Azamgarh and Rampur after Samajwadi leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan resigned after winning seats in the 2022 assembly election.
Now the Leader of the Opposition in the UP assembly, Akhilesh was elected as an MLA from the Karhal seat while Azam Khan was elected from the Rampur Sadar constituency.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Samajwadi Party contested the polls in alliance with the BSP and Azam Khan won from Rampur.
Polling for these two Lok Sabha seats is on June 23.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics