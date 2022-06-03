BJP yet to announce Azamgarh bypoll candidate, but he is already seeking votes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to announce its candidate for the by-election to the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. However, Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav - alias Nirahua - has already started seeking votes on the party’s symbol by portraying himself as the candidate for the seat. Nirhua on Friday shared a poster of himself with a lotus, the party symbol, and tagged several leaders, including prime minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and party chief JP Nadda. The caption read, "Press the lotus button (vote for BJP) for the sake of Azamgarh (kamal ka button dabaaey apne Azamgarh ke liye)."

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election the BJP did, in fact pick Dinesh Lal Yadav for the Azamgarh seat but he lost to Samajwadi Party boss Akhilesh Yadav by over 2.59 lakh votes. In 2014 the BJP fielded Ramakant Yadav, who had lost from this seat to Akhilesh's father and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has picked former MLA Shah Alam, alias Guddu Jamali, as its candidate. The Samajwadi Party has yet to name its pick.

Seats fell vacant in Azamgarh and Rampur after Samajwadi leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan resigned after winning seats in the 2022 assembly election.

Now the Leader of the Opposition in the UP assembly, Akhilesh was elected as an MLA from the Karhal seat while Azam Khan was elected from the Rampur Sadar constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Samajwadi Party contested the polls in alliance with the BSP and Azam Khan won from Rampur.

Polling for these two Lok Sabha seats is on June 23.

