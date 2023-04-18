Varanasi: BJP mayor candidate files nomination

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashok Tiwari filed his nomination for the post of Varanasi mayor, on Monday. He was accompanied by other BJP leaders including state government ministers, people’s representatives, BJP workers and a large number of supporters. Ashok Tiwari was accompanied by other BJP leaders including state government ministers, people’s representatives, BJP workers and a large number of supporters. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Tiwari said that he would work towards making Kashi clean and developed as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said he will also work towards developing basic facilities like roads, drains, sanitation, sewer and pure drinking water etc. in the new areas that now come under the purview of Nagar Nigam.

