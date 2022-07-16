B’khand to step on progress path as PM opens e-way today
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 296 km -long Bundelkhand Expressway in a programme organized in Jalaun district on Saturday.
The ₹14,849- crore four-lane access-controlled green field expressway would pave the way for the development of the backward region of Bundelkhand, said Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi on Friday.
The Bundelkhand region will directly be connected with the National Capital Region (NCR) and the national capital Delhi through the Agra- Lucknow expressway and Yamuna expressway. The travel time between Chitrakoot district and Delhi will be reduced to six hours from 10- 12 hours.
The expressway will give a fillip to investments in the upcoming UP Defence Corridor project spread from west and central UP to Bundelkhand. The state government has planned to set up an industrial corridor along the expressway in Banda and Jalaun districts that will give momentum to regional industries like handloom, dairy, fruit, cotton and other products of Bundelkhand region, as per Nandi.
Uttar Pradesh would have an operational network of 1,225 km of expressways after the Prime Minister opened the Bundelkhand Expressway. It would be the sixth expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The five functional expressways included Purvanchal Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Agra Expressway, Delhi- Meerut Expressway and NOIDA- Greater NOIDA Expressway, he said.
Prime Minister Modi would inspect the Bundelkhand Expressway and also plant a sapling after the inauguration. The state government had planned to plant saplings at a distance of 10 metres on both sides of the expressway, he said.
Chief executive officer (CEO) UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), Awanish Kumar Awasthi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the expressway on February 29, 2020 in a programme organized in Chitrakoot district. The scheduled date of completion of the Bundelkhand expressway was 2023. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic the expressway had been completed in 29 months.
The expressway started near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district and merged with Agra- Lucknow expressway near Kudrail village in Etawah district. The expressway would pass through Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah districts, he said.
Awasthi said the expressway would give thrust to agriculture, commerce, tourism and industrial sectors in Bundelkhand region. The state government planned to develop an industrial corridor along the expressway to boost investment in the region. The entrepreneurs could set up industrial training institutes, educational institutions and medical institutes near the expressway. It would also give a thrust to handloom industry, food processing, dairy, storage and traditional medium and small-scale industrial units in Bundelkhand region, he said.
The four-lane expressway – expandable up to six lanes, had four railway over bridges, 14 large bridges, 266 small bridges, 18 flyovers, six toll plazas and 7 ramp plazas. To provide access to the villagers settled near the expressway, service lane had been constructed in a staggered form, he said.
-
Afghan Sikh man recounts Kabul ‘nightmare’ on reaching Delhi
The past year was a nightmare for 27-year-old an Afghan Sikh, Rajinder Singh, who lost Rajinder's unborn child due to lack of medical facilities in Taliban-controlled Kabul and lived in constant fear as minorities came under attack. Rajinder and his wife were among 21 Afghan Sikhs who arrived in Delhi on Thursday as evacuation of minorities from the country to India continues.
-
Tarn Taran: Breach in drain submerges paddy crop over 150 acres
Amid incessant rain, a breach in a seasonal drain on Friday flooded fields and damaged paddy crop standing over 150 acres of land at Bilian Wali, Sarhali and Khara village in Tarn Taran's Patti subdivision, leaving at least a dozen farmers in the lurch. One of the farmers, Kashmir Singh, said water has destroyed his paddy crop completely. Subdivisional magistrate Rajesh Sharma said steps are being taken to prevent further damage.
-
Delimitation notification: Prayagraj city now has 100 municipal wards
Sangam city will now have 28 new municipal wards within the city limits. The 28 new wards have been created in urban areas of Naini, Jhunsi, Phaphamau and Jhalwa, including 10 new wards created in Jhunsi and Naini areas which earlier had just five wards. After the new delimitation, eight old wards of the city have also ceased to exist. Colonies of other wards have been merged with neighbouring wards.
-
Apparel park in Lucknow in 1000 acres: MSME minister
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has approved a plan for a mega textile park in 1000 acres in Malihabad area in the state capital. The project will come up under the PM Mitra scheme of the centre for which the Modi government will give financial assistance of Rs 1000 crore. MSME minister in the state government, Rakesh Sachan presented achievements of his ministry during 100 days of the government. Around two lakh people will get jobs.
-
NIRF ranking 2022: IIT-Ropar, IISER among 7 Punjab institutes in top 100
The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar; Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali; and Chandigarh University, Mohali, are ranked among the top 50 institutions in the annual National Institute Ranking Framework, 2022. A total of 7,254 higher educational institutes participated this year, while last year there were 6,272. In the region, the IIT, Ropar, stood at 35 in the overall ranking of institutes.
