Blockchain-based platform for scribes, readers to write, read

Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:16 AM IST
Web3.0 which is a new, improved, and democratised internet ecosystem is a decentralised system based on artificial intelligence and blockchain, experts said.
Ashutosh Singh, founder and CEO, Wortheum, speaking at a function in Lucknow on Friday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A blockchain-based news and media platform Wortheum was formally launched on Friday at a hotel in Lucknow.

“Wortheum is India’s first blockchain-based news platform. Any journalist can come on the platform and write on it freely. This platform will empower journalists,” said Ashutosh Singh, founder and CEO of Wortheum on the occasion.

“It is a completely transparent news platform, not only journalists but those who like news will also get digital rewards. The news can be edited on this platform but it cannot be deleted. It works on the principle of ‘my news, my responsibility’ and this platform is completely transparent and the person writing the news on this platform also gets 50% reward as well as the one who likes it also gets 50% reward,” he added.

He said that today, the platform is being listed on the Singapore-based exchange ‘Coinstore’ and users can now transact with Wortheum’s Digital Asset.

“Wortheum will provide a new dimension to independent journalism. After the listing of Wortheum on the CoinStore Exchange today, the transaction of this digital asset will be possible,” said Ramesh Shrikonda, marketing head of Singapore-based crypto currency exchange Coinstore.

Discussing blockchain technology, Varun Sethi, blockchain lawyer, Supreme Court said that Web3.0 which is a new, improved, and democratised internet ecosystem is a decentralised system based on artificial intelligence and blockchain. “In traditional journalism, editors decide which news should be known or which should not, but in web 3.0 every user is the editor. However, with Wortheum, he’ll be the sole owner of the news.”

