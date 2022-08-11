Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect
Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday.
Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore’s two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station. Their bodies were later recovered 45 kilometres away from the market.
Inspector, Satrikh police station, Santosh Kumar said after the postmortem examination, the bodies had been handed over to their families.
Kumar said since the bodies were found in his jurisdiction area, the postmortem examination was carried out by his team but the FIR against their maternal uncle was registered with Fatehpur police station on Tuesday.
Inspector, Fatehpur police station, AK Pandey said Mahendra, the maternal uncle of the children, was the main suspect in the incident. He said Mahendra has been missing since the children went missing and efforts were on to trace him. “Investigations have revealed that he (Mahendra) was last spotted along with the children on his motorcycle near the canal on Monday. His mobile phone is also switched off since then,” Pandey added.
He said the motive behind the incident is still not known. “Mahendra was living with his sister’s family for past two months and would take the children to school and bring them back. Since his relations with his sister’s family were good, it is difficult to discover why he committed such a crime,” Pandey said.
Mahendra’s father Ashok Kumar said he was depressed since his wife left him barely six months after his marriage in April, 2021.
