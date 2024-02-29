Bodies of two minor girls found hanging from tree; rape suspected, 3 held

Kanpur: The bodies of two minor girls, aged 14 and 15 years, were found hanging from a tree in Ghatampur early on Thursday. The families of the two girls are related. An FIR of rape and murder was lodged against the three people. They were booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 376D (gang rape), 306 (abetment of suicide) and Protection Of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Pic for representation)

The girls were missing since Wednesday evening and the family members were searching for them. The spot where the bodies were found is near a brick kiln where their fathers work as labourers.

Family members have alleged that the minor girls were raped a few days ago by the contractor of the brick kiln, Ramroop Nishad, (48), his son Raju (18) and nephew Sanjay (19), additional commissioner of police (law and order) Harish Chandra said. All three accused had been arrested, he said.

The father of one of the victims said the contractor and his kin had also assaulted the girls. They had video recorded their act and showed it to the people, he alleged, adding this was done to blackmail the girls due to which they took the extreme step on Wednesday.

An FIR of rape and murder was lodged against the three people. They were booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 376D (gang rape), 306 (abetment of suicide) and Protection Of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Chandra said.

According to police, the girls were related and aged 14 and 15 years. Their families, originally from Hamirpur, have been working in the kiln in Barauli village for the past several years .

The girls were last seen on Wednesday evening but they did not return, prompting the families to launch a search, said DCP South, Ravindra Kumar. The families reached the brick kiln early morning and found the bodies hanging from a ‘ Ber’ ( Indian jujube) tree. “The forensic experts reached the site and took several samples,” said Kumar.

Police have found some porn clips from the phone of the contractor . “We have recovered videos and photographs of the girls from mobiles of the accused which would be sent for forensic examinations,” ACP Harish Chandra said.

The bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death and verify gang rape charges, he said.