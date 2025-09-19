Body of 7-year-old boy found; LDA announces safety measures

The body of the 7-year-old boy, Veer, who had slipped into a large open drain in Hussainganj on Wednesday, was recovered from Haider Canal sewage treatment plant on the 1090 road stretch at around 11:15 am on Thursday, nearly 17 hours after the incident, sparking anger among residents who accused civic authorities of negligence. The incident also forced the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) to announce immediate safety measures. A pall of gloom descended on the locality in Hussainganj after Veer’s body was recovered on Thursday. (HT)

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said protective barriers would be built around drains at the site. “We are planning to construct a wall or obstruction to ensure no such tragedy takes place again. The project estimates will be prepared soon after a survey is conducted, and the work will begin after necessary formalities,” he said.

The accident occurred on Wednesday evening when the boy slipped into the drain near a settlement where over 400 families, mostly ragpickers and sanitation workers, live in unsafe shelters built from discarded materials.

Corporator Amit Choudhury said the families had not been allotted houses under any government scheme and were forced to live dangerously close to the drain because they could not afford to move elsewhere. He alleged that the LDA had earlier built a wall near the spot but left the work incomplete, which directly led to the incident.

Locals vented their anger at the municipal corporation, alleging repeated neglect. “Every spell of rain brings the risk of waterlogging and accidents due to open drains, but no action is taken,” a local resident said.

Earlier, police and fire department teams launched a rescue operation soon after the boy went missing on Wednesday. Hazratganj ACP Vikas Jaiswal led the search, which extended up to the Haider Canal sewage treatment plant on the 1090 road stretch. Despite overnight efforts, the boy could not be located on Wednesday.

Veer lived with his father Nanha, a ragpicker, and grandmother. Residents gathered in large numbers when the body was found on Thursday morning as a pall of gloom descended on the settlement.

Choudhury said he would demand financial relief for the bereaved family from the municipal commissioner and the mayor. “The family deserves compensation to at least manage survival after this loss,” he said.

Residents said they wanted immediate corrective measures, and not just assurances. They stressed that drains in several parts of the city remain open, posing a threat, especially to children.

Locals say they would continue pressing for accountability until proper safeguards are put in place.

The incident has also reignited questions over coordination between the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and LDA, both accused of ignoring hazards created by unfinished works.