Bold power reforms needed for developed India: Chief secy

“A developed India is not possible without bold reforms in the power sector. We must achieve our goals without fear or fatigue.” Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said this on Saturday, setting the tone for a major push by the Yogi Adityanath government to overhaul the state’s power distribution system. (For representation)

Addressing a high-level seminar here, Singh said the government had taken a historic decision to implement immediate reforms in the lagging Dakshinanchal and Poorvanchal distribution companies (discoms), with the twin goals of ensuring quality, uninterrupted power supply and protecting consumer interests.

He said the time had come to take tough but sensitive decisions, particularly in view of the large rural population, the state’s agriculture-intensive economy, and the pressing need for industrial growth in rural areas.

The seminar, which brought together key stakeholders and experts from across the country, focused on reform and privatisation in the power distribution sector. Participants shared success stories and models from states like Delhi, Odisha, and Chandigarh.

Former Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman Upendra Nath Behera spoke of the state’s two-decade-long journey of overcoming challenges to establish a successful privatised model. ISA DG Ashish Khanna stressed the need for strong political backing and full transparency during the reform process.

Tata Power’s Sanjay Bagga noted that wherever reforms were implemented, both consumers and personnel benefitted—improving supply quality, reducing losses, and offering better career prospects for staff.

Principal secretary (Energy) Narendra Bhushan said reforms were the need of the hour and must be pursued with a long-term vision. He underscored that the objective was not only 24x7 power for all but also affordable supply. UPPCL chairman Ashish Goel said the state government had already made significant improvements in power infrastructure and that the reform process would be transparent, inclusive, and considerate of all stakeholders, especially in the most backward DISCOMs.

Also present were MD Pankaj Kumar and representatives from Adani Power, Tata Power, PwC, RMI, CSEP, CARE Edge and others, who shared their insights and extended support to the state’s reform roadmap.