Books carrying objectionable content on Hindu Gods: Allahabad HC seeks UP govt’s response

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the publication of books by Sant Rampal’s institutions in Haryana which allegedly contain objectionable comments about Hindu deities. Advocate Ranjana Agnihotri filed the petition on behalf of the Hindu Front for Justice, a Trust, seeking a ban on the books published by Sant Rampal’s institutions. (For Representation)

The court has asked the government whether it plans to take action in this matter and what steps have been taken so far based on the petitioner’s complaint. A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Om Prakash Shukla passed the order on July 10.

Advocate Ranjana Agnihotri filed the petition on behalf of the Hindu Front for Justice, a Trust, seeking a ban on the books published by Sant Rampal’s institutions. The petitioner has also sought an investigation by a special task force.

The petition alleges that the books contain objectionable and obscene remarks against Hindu deities which hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. The court has asked the state government to provide information about the action taken in this case by July 15.

Only after receiving this information will the court consider issuing notices to the private parties involved in the petition, said the court. The petitioner has also made the union government a party in the case.

Senior advocate SB Pandey, who is assistant solicitor general, represented the Centre in the court. He was assisted by advocate Anand Dwivedi. The case will be further heard on July 15, where the state government will have to provide details about the action taken in response to the allegations.