Boosting green mobility: EV charging points come up at 3 Lko parks, courtesy LDA

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has launched electric vehicle (EV) charging points at three key parks Janeshwar Mishra Park, Lohiya Park, and Jyotiba Phule Park to boost EV usage and public convenience in the state capital. The newly installed electric vehicle charging stations at the parking area of Lohiya Park, in Lucknow, on Friday (HT Photo)

An LDA official said the initiative is aimed at providing easy access to charging facilities for residents and park visitors. This move is seen as a major step toward encouraging greener transportation options across the city.

According to LDA officials, the new EV charging stations have been designed to meet varying charging needs. Janeshwar Mishra Park now hosts six DC charging points along with three fast AC points, Lohiya Park is equipped with six DC and three AC points, and Jyotiba Phule Park in the Aashiana area has two fast DC points and five AC points. More charging points are slated to come up at the CSI Tower in Gomti Nagar near Lohiya Park, where two DC and one AC point will be set up, an LDA official said.

Built in convenient parking locations, often in parking or open areas, the stations allow any commuter or park-goer to charge their EV with ease. Under the LDA’s public-private partnership (PPP) model, a private company has received the contract for the maintenance of all the points in these three parks, he added.

LDA executive engineer Manoj Sagar said the response of the functional EV points till now has been slower than expected, as EV adoption remains low in the city. He said that revenue from these stations will be based on the electricity used per charge, contributing to the authority’s income.

To further support the initiative, the LDA is planning to sign a memorandum of understanding with a private company to assess more locations for EV charging points and battery-swapping stations across the city. This private company will also oversee the stations, sharing the resulting revenue with the LDA.

Visitors to Janeshwar Mishra Park and Lohiya Park have already expressed support for the new facilities in the city. A regular visitor to the Janeshwar Mishra Park, Karan, praised the initiative, saying it’s now much easier for him to charge his EV while he walks in the park.

Another park visitor, Akash, said that he was initially hesitant to purchase an electric vehicle due to a lack of charging stations across the city, but the new infrastructure has prompted him to go ahead with his purchase.