Bougainvillea and Summer Plant Science Fest ends in Lucknow
The two-day Bougainvillea Festival and Summer Plant Science Festival concluded at the CSIR-NBRI with a valedictory ceremony on Wednesday.
Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra, vice-chancellor, AKTU, Lucknow, was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony and Pankaj Gupta, artist, was present as guest of honour.
Dr SK Tiwari, chief scientist and coordinator of the festival, said that several scientists and eminent experts of bougainvillea participated in the meet.
The guidelines for organising a complete bougainvillea show were also drafted by the experts and strategies for research and development programmes on bougainvillea were also discussed.
Vidhu A Sane, senior principal scientist and coordinator of Summer Plant Science Fest presented the programme report of the fest. She said that different scientific competitions were organised including digital photography competition, oral presentations and poster presentations. A total number of 300 research scholars participated in the fest.
Prof Mishra congratulated the institute for organising the festival. Expressing concern over the increasing plastic pollution, he said, “We have to give Nature, Earth the highest place in our life so that we can create a safer and cleaner environment for the coming generations.”
He called upon all the research scholars to carry forward the research and development works on plant-based solutions for a remedy to plastic pollution. Prof Mishra also distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions organised as part of the Fest.
Pankaj Gupta, the famous artist of the city appreciated the scientific photography displayed by the researchers in the fest and expressed his views in connection with science and art. He said that in combination with art, we can easily disseminate our scientific achievements to the general public.
Earlier while welcoming the guests, Prof SK Barik, director, CSIR-NBRI said that under the CSIR-Floriculture Mission, the development of new varieties of Bougainvillea plant will be taken forward. Prof Barik said that from next year, the Bougainvillea Festival will be organised at the national and international level, in which private nurseries, institutions, etc. will be able to participate in various formats.
-
Dissatisfied Congress' MLAs to hold confidential meeting in Dehradun
Discontent is brewing in the Uttarakhand Congress following the recent organisational revamp of the state unit with a section of party MLAs likely to meet here soon. Three-time MLA from Dharchula Harish Dhami, who is among the disgruntled legislators, on Wednesday accused the party leadership of ignoring merit in the new appointments. Though the MLAs were scheduled to meet here this evening, some could not reach on time.
-
Cash reward on ex-MP Atiq’s son Ali increased to ₹50,000
The cash reward declared for the arrest of former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's second son Ali has been increased to ₹50,000. In a property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu's FIR, Zeeshan had alleged that Ali had made him talk to his father (Atiq) lodged in Ahmedabad Jail. Atiq had allegedly instructed Ali and his aides to beat up Zeeshan and his two relatives when he refused to pay up.
-
By 2025, UP to be TB-free: Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak
The Uttar Pradesh government has set a deadline for eradicating tuberculosis by 2025 and malaria by 2030, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said on Wednesday. Pathak, who is also the health minister, said the government would run 'Dastak' campaign from April 15 to 30. “The campaign is aimed at checking outbreak of diseases like JE, dengue and chikangunya, and for this an inter-departmental coordination approach is being resorted to,” he said.
-
EIB team calls on UP chief secretary, discusses Metro projects
A European Investment Bank delegation, led by Catherine Ashton, called on chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and discussed the ongoing Metro rail projects in the state, on Wednesday. Metro, he added, was convenient, affordable, quick and an environment-friendly mode of transport that had changed the image of cities. The CS told the delegation that the state government was committed to completing all the Metro projects on time.
-
After HC order, Bihar’s anti-pollution body seeks list of liquor destruction sites
Following the Patna High a court order, Bihar State Pollution Control Board has sought the list of sites in dry Bihar from the excise department where stocks of illicit liquor seized by the law enforcing agencies have been destroyed as per the provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.
