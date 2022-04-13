Bougainvillea and Summer Plant Science Fest ends in Lucknow

The two-day Bougainvillea Festival and Summer Plant Science Festival concluded at the CSIR-NBRI with a valedictory ceremony on Wednesday.

Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra, vice-chancellor, AKTU, Lucknow, was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony and Pankaj Gupta, artist, was present as guest of honour.

Dr SK Tiwari, chief scientist and coordinator of the festival, said that several scientists and eminent experts of bougainvillea participated in the meet.

The guidelines for organising a complete bougainvillea show were also drafted by the experts and strategies for research and development programmes on bougainvillea were also discussed.

Vidhu A Sane, senior principal scientist and coordinator of Summer Plant Science Fest presented the programme report of the fest. She said that different scientific competitions were organised including digital photography competition, oral presentations and poster presentations. A total number of 300 research scholars participated in the fest.

Prof Mishra congratulated the institute for organising the festival. Expressing concern over the increasing plastic pollution, he said, “We have to give Nature, Earth the highest place in our life so that we can create a safer and cleaner environment for the coming generations.”

He called upon all the research scholars to carry forward the research and development works on plant-based solutions for a remedy to plastic pollution. Prof Mishra also distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions organised as part of the Fest.

Pankaj Gupta, the famous artist of the city appreciated the scientific photography displayed by the researchers in the fest and expressed his views in connection with science and art. He said that in combination with art, we can easily disseminate our scientific achievements to the general public.

Earlier while welcoming the guests, Prof SK Barik, director, CSIR-NBRI said that under the CSIR-Floriculture Mission, the development of new varieties of Bougainvillea plant will be taken forward. Prof Barik said that from next year, the Bougainvillea Festival will be organised at the national and international level, in which private nurseries, institutions, etc. will be able to participate in various formats.