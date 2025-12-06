Boundary walls, canopies to secure Ambedkar statues across Uttar Pradesh: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced several measures to safeguard statues of the Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar in Uttar Pradesh, including construction of boundary walls and protective canopies around them. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO)

Adityanath said that the state government is committed to protecting the legacy of Babasaheb and implementing his vision of justice, equality and fraternity.

The chief minister was speaking at a programme organised by the Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Mahasabha Trust on the occasion of Dr Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas (death anniversary).

He said many statues have been subjected to vandalism.

“To prevent such incidents, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to build protective boundary walls and install canopies over all statues of Babasaheb. His legacy must be preserved with dignity,” he said.

In a major welfare-oriented announcement, the CM said that the government will ensure a guaranteed minimum honorarium for Class IV employees, contract workers and sanitation workers within the next one- two months.

Referring to a suggestion made by Ambedkar Mahasabha president Lalji Nirmal during the event, the chief minister said these workers, who play an essential role in running civic and government services, deserve fair and dignified compensation.

“We have already set up a dedicated corporation. In the next month or two, the government will ensure minimum honorarium payments to all Class IV, contract and sanitation workers,” he said.

He added that the ongoing Zero Poverty Mission is being accelerated to ensure that no family in the state remains deprived of government benefits.

“Identification of poor families from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the Most Backward Classes is nearly complete. Many families have already received ration cards, pension cards or other welfare benefits,” the chief minister said.

Those still without housing or Ayushman health coverage will be provided homes and health insurance worth ₹5 lakh, he added.

“No poor or deprived person in Uttar Pradesh will be left out,” he said.

Adityanath strongly criticised political parties that, he said, have historically pursued appeasement for vote-bank politics.

Calling it detrimental to national unity and an insult to Babasaheb’s ideals, the CM recalled an incident involving a prominent Congress leader who refused to sing Vande Mataram in 1923.

“Babasaheb warned the nation long ago about such tendencies,” he said.

“He had said that anyone who enjoys the privileges of India but does not consider its land sacred cannot genuinely work in the interest of this country. Parties driven by appeasement are not only harming India but also disrespecting Dr Ambedkar by trying to keep people deprived of their basic rights,” the chief minister said.

Calling Mahaparinirvan Diwas a day of deep inspiration, Adityanath said Babasaheb rose from the grassroots, overcoming immense social discrimination and traditional inequalities to open pathways of dignity and empowerment for Dalits, the deprived, and the most backward communities.

“Babasaheb’s life teaches us that strength, perseverance, and education can change the world. His struggle ensured that millions received opportunities to live with dignity,” he said.

He highlighted that the principles Dr. Ambedkar enshrined in the Constitution—justice, equality, and fraternity—continue to guide governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the double-engine government has ensured that every welfare scheme reaches its rightful beneficiaries without discrimination.

“Whether it is scholarships, housing schemes, pensions, social security, or health insurance—every benefit is reaching the ground. No Dalit, deprived, or backward citizen is being left behind. Ownership rights through housing documents, construction of toilets, distribution of ration, and access to modern healthcare are all reflections of the equality Babasaheb envisioned,” he said.

Adityanath said that the prosperity and opportunities people enjoy today are deeply rooted in Babasaheb’s philosophy.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, New India is honoring great national icons through initiatives such as the construction of Panchteerthas and expanded scholarship programmes for SC, ST, OBC and Dalit students,” he said.

He added that the state government is working to connect every slum, Dalit settlement, and SC/ST habitation with essential services and infrastructure.

“If any pockets are still left out, we will ensure they are fully connected. Babasaheb’s ideals continue to guide our path,” he added.