Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brahmins have played pivotal role in nation- building: U.P. dy CM Pathak

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 28, 2025 05:42 AM IST

Brajesh Pathak highlighted the contributions of illustrious figures like Chanakya, Aryabhata, Kautilya and Rishi Dadhichi

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said being a Brahmin is not just about caste but about embracing a set of values and culture. Pathak expressed these views in Panchkula, Haryana, at the birth anniversary celebrations of Lord Parshuram.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak was speaking at an event in Panchkula, Haryana. (HT file)
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak was speaking at an event in Panchkula, Haryana. (HT file)

He highlighted the contributions of illustrious figures like Chanakya, Aryabhata, Kautilya and Rishi Dadhichi, whose work continues to inspire people across various fields.

Pathak stressed that Brahmins have played a pivotal role in nation-building, working towards the welfare of society, and contributing significantly to various spheres, including politics, religion, education and social welfare.

The deputy CM mentioned Chanakya’s expertise in politics and economics, highlighting the relevance of his ideas even in modern times.

He said Aryabhata’s contribution to mathematics, particularly the concept of zero, was cited as an example of the profound impact of ancient Indian thinkers on the world.

Pathak expressed confidence that Brahmins will play a significant role in realising the vision of a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He acknowledged the contribution of Brahmins in giving India a global identity and their role in various fields, including politics, education and social service.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb among others.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Brahmins have played pivotal role in nation- building: U.P. dy CM Pathak
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On