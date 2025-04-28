Brahmins have played pivotal role in nation- building: U.P. dy CM Pathak

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said being a Brahmin is not just about caste but about embracing a set of values and culture. Pathak expressed these views in Panchkula, Haryana, at the birth anniversary celebrations of Lord Parshuram. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak was speaking at an event in Panchkula, Haryana. (HT file)

He highlighted the contributions of illustrious figures like Chanakya, Aryabhata, Kautilya and Rishi Dadhichi, whose work continues to inspire people across various fields.

Pathak stressed that Brahmins have played a pivotal role in nation-building, working towards the welfare of society, and contributing significantly to various spheres, including politics, religion, education and social welfare.

The deputy CM mentioned Chanakya’s expertise in politics and economics, highlighting the relevance of his ideas even in modern times.

He said Aryabhata’s contribution to mathematics, particularly the concept of zero, was cited as an example of the profound impact of ancient Indian thinkers on the world.

Pathak expressed confidence that Brahmins will play a significant role in realising the vision of a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He acknowledged the contribution of Brahmins in giving India a global identity and their role in various fields, including politics, education and social service.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb among others.