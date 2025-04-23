Brakes on anarchy in public transport need of the hour

LUCKNOW The ongoing 30-day-long campaign against illegal e-rickshaws and autos has exposed anarchy in public transportation. After checking of 25,845 vehicles so far, 328 minors were found to be driving rickshaws in the city while 219 of these vehicles were seized for being unfit for the road, said officials. As many as 1,736 vehicles were found plying without proper fitness and driving licence while challans were issued for 2,031 vehicles, said the ADCP. (File Photo)

The drive was launched on April 1, after the intervention of the chief minister, days after the kidnapping and murder of a 32-year-old woman by two auto-rickshaw drivers, in Malihabad, near Lucknow.

Traffic snarls in Old City and on the city’s outskirts have reduced considerably as e-rickshaws/autos running sans proper papers were seized and challaned during 18 days of the drive, giving a strong message to other drivers, said additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Ashok Kumar Singh.

As many as 219 e-rickshaws/autos found unfit for the road were confiscated and kept at Kalli paschim yard. “As many as 1,736 vehicles were found plying without proper fitness and driving licence while challans were issued for 2,031 vehicles,” said the ADCP.

As per the data from the Lucknow Traffic department, challans worth over ₹32,75,000 were issued. An amount of ₹5000 was being imposed on drivers sans driving licence and ₹5000 for not having fitness certificate. According to a senior officer, some of the vehicles were challaned for both fitness and DL.

