Bribe for recruitment: CBI arrests Meerut Cantonment Board employee

Published on Oct 11, 2022

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Meerut Cantonment Board employee for demanding and accepting a bribe, on Monday

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Meerut Cantonment Board employee for demanding and accepting a bribe, on Monday. The CBI team recovered 1.10lakh cash accepted as a bribe from a person on whose complaint the trap was organised to arrest the employee red-handed.

The accused was identified as Sanjay, a sanitary overseer of the Cantonment Board, Meerut.

CBI spokesman RK Gaur said a case was registered on the complaint against the accused on allegations of demanding a bribe of 60,000 per applicant (total 1.20lakh) for contractual recruitment of sweepers in the Cantonment Board. He said the CBI laid a trap and caught the sanitary overseer while demanding and accepting the bribe.

He said the CBI team carried out searches at the office and residential premises of the accused. He said the arrested accused was produced before the competent court on Tuesday and sent to jail.

A senior CBI official said the investigation team is trying to explore links of the accused and ascertain if any other person is also involved along with the arrested accused in accepting bribes for recruitment.

Tuesday, October 11, 2022
