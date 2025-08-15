British-era PS faces silent decay, locals seek ‘martyr status’ for it

LUCKNOW The once-notorious British-era police station, where freedom fighters were allegedly hanged, stands as a testament to the apathy towards a relic of a bygone era. This structure, a poignant reminder of India’s struggle for independence, lies in ruins in Manikpur town, 30 km from Chitrakoot. The British-era police station in Manikpur town, 30 km from Chitrakoot. (Sourced)

Freedom fighters who did not back down from their rebellion against the British were hanged from a tree in this complex. The structure, over a century old, has been left to decay, with valuable artifacts and documents pilfered due to neglect, claim locals.

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, it is imperative to reflect on the sacrifices made by its freedom fighters. The government must take immediate steps to preserve this historical site and others like it. Establishing a ‘Martyr’s Department’ to identify, restore and promote these sites could be a step in the right direction, said Anuj Hanumat of Parhit Seva Sansthan.

He said the Sansthan has been conducting flag-hoisting ceremonies at this police station in Manikpur for over a decade and the organisation hopes that the government will take immediate action to grant ‘martyr status’ to this historic site, preserving the legacy of India’s freedom fighters.

“We demand that this site be granted martyr status, recognizing the sacrifices of those who fought for India’s freedom. It is unfortunate that the contributions of subaltern groups, including farmers, laborers, and students, have been overlooked in history,” said Anuj Hanumat of Parhit Seva Sansthan.

“It is the responsibility of the government and citizens alike to ensure that the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters are not forgotten. By preserving historical sites like the Manikpur police station, we can pay homage to their bravery and inspire future generations to value the country’s hard-won independence,” he added.

During the British era, this police station was a place where freedom fighters, including farmers, labourers and students, were subjected to torture and hanged. The station operated here until 1905 and even witnessed the Revolt of 1857. Despite its historical significance, this site has not been granted martyr status, said locals.