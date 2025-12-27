Broken slippers dispute leads to NBW against showroom manager in Sitapur

A complaint over defective footwear worth ₹1,700 has turned into a legal case after a branded showroom manager repeatedly failed to comply with consumer court orders. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in Sitapur issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Mohammad Usman, manager of a footwear showroom, for not replacing or refunding a faulty pair of slippers. Representational image (Sourced)

In an order dated December 17, 2025, the forum directed Sitapur superintendent of police Ankur Agrawal to arrest and produce the accused before the court on January 2, 2026.

Sitapur additional superintendent of police (North) Alok Singh said police verification found no employee or manager named Mohammad Usman currently working at the outlet.

“The showroom staff have denied having any employee named Mohammad Usman. We will place this response before the consumer forum,” Singh said. “If the court directs, efforts will be made to trace the accused. Alternatively, the showroom management will be asked to comply with the court’s directions.”

The dispute began on May 17, 2022, when Arif, a Butsganj resident, purchased slippers from the showroom near Transport Crossing on Station Road. The footwear, sold with a six-month warranty, allegedly started breaking within a month, according to a police official.

“According to the complaint, Arif was turned away multiple times when he sought a replacement. The manager later took back the defective slippers but neither replaced them nor refunded the amount, prompting Arif to approach the consumer forum on October 17, 2022,” the official added.

Despite multiple notices, the accused failed to appear. On January 8, 2024, the consumer court ordered the manager to pay ₹1,700 for the slippers, ₹2,500 as compensation for mental harassment, and ₹5,000 as litigation expenses, totalling ₹9,200. Following non-compliance, the forum initiated proceedings under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and ordered the non-bailable warrant.