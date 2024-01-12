close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Brother, sister shot in parking feud with neighbour in Lucknow

Brother, sister shot in parking feud with neighbour in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 12, 2024 08:16 PM IST

Brother-sister duo shot by neighbors in Lucknow over parking dispute. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. Injured siblings undergoing treatment at KGMU trauma center. Accused also allegedly ransacked their house.

A brother-sister duo was shot by their neighbours in an altercation over parking in Daulatganj area of the Old City, under the Thakurganj police station limits.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

“After the incident, Thakuraganj police registered an FIR under IPC 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and sections of SC and ST Act,” a police statement read.

The injured siblings were identified as Monu Kannujia, 32 and Manshi Kannaujia, 20. While Monu sustained a bullet injury in his waist area, Manshi sustained a bullet shot in her left thigh, the press note read.

The complainant Sagar Kannaujia, brother to the victims, in his police report, said that the feud started over a parking space.

“On Friday morning around 9 am, Manoj Mishra, who lives in front of our house, was taking out his car from his garage and asked us to remove our vehicles which were parked at a sufficient distance. However, he insisted that I remove our vehicle to which my brother Vishal Kannujia agreed and asked for a few minutes. However, Mishra started hurling abuses and casteist remarks,” the man said.

“Later, he went inside and took out his gun and fired thrice shooting my brother Monu, and sister, Manshi, who are currently undergoing treatment at KGMU trauma centre,” he said.

According to family members, the accused, Manoj Mishra, did not stop there. He entered their house and then started ransacking it. “Manoj has threatened dire consequences even before,” he told police.

