BSF aspirant hacked to death while asleep outside home in Ayodhya

A 24-year-old man who had recently cleared medical and physical tests for the Border Security Force (BSF) recruitment was allegedly hacked to death outside his house in Patel Nagar, under Bikapur police station limits of Ayodhya, in the early hours of Tuesday. Police officials suspect a land dispute as the motive and have detained two of the accused. Preliminary investigation suggests that the BSF aspirant was assaulted with a sharp-edged weapon. (Sourced)

The deceased, Dinesh Kumar Verma, was attacked while he was asleep beneath a shanty outside his home, located just 300 metres from the local police station and around 26 kilometres from the Ayodhya district headquarters. Preliminary investigation suggests he was assaulted with a sharp-edged weapon.

Ayodhya additional superintendent of police (Rural), Balwant Kumar Chowdhary, said an FIR under sections 103(1) (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) was lodged by the victim’s elder brother, Vinod Kumar Verma. The complaint names the victim’s uncle, Ashok Kumar Verma, and neighbour, Ram Krishna Verma, as the primary suspects in the attack. Ashok’s wife and a third person, Ram Prakash Verma, have been listed as co-conspirators.

Vinod told reporters that his sister, Soni Verma, had seen three individuals near the shanty shortly before their father discovered Dinesh’s body at around 1 am. “There was a thunderstorm, and the power supply was disrupted. We had arranged for a generator to be running at the time. Because of the generator’s noise, no one heard anything unusual,” he added.

Dinesh’s father, Raj Kumar Verma, who runs a pan shop in the local market, said he had returned home around 10 pm on Monday and arranged a generator at Dinesh’s request due to a prolonged power outage. He and his wife, along with their two daughters, were inside the house, while Vinod was away at their farm for irrigation work. Raj Kumar said he found Dinesh lying motionless when he stepped outside at around 1 am.

Police officials confirmed that two of the named accused have been taken into custody. A search operation is underway to apprehend Ashok Kumar Verma and Ram Krishna Verma, who are absconding. Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any escalation.