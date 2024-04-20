BSP announces candidates on 9 seats, changes two

Lucknow/Varanasi: The Bahujan Samaj Party on Friday announced candidates on nine Lok Sabha seats and changes its nominees on two seats -- Varanasi and Firozabad. The BSP has announced candidates on 64 seats out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in U.P. It has fielded 18 Muslims, 17 upper castes, 14 Schedule Castes, 14 OBCs and one Sikh candidate. (Pic for representation)

The party replaced Athar Jamal Lari, candidate from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, with Saiyad Neyaz Ali aka Manju Bhai. On Firozabad Lok Sabha seat, the BSP replaced Satyendra Jain Sauli with Chaudhary Bashir.

BSP Varanasi district unit BSP president Ravi Kumar confirmed the change and said it was done on the instruction of BSP chief Mayawati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting from Varanasi seat while SP candidate Akshay Yadav is in fray from Firozabad seat.

According to the list released by the BSP, Athar Ansari will be the party candidate in Bhadohi parliamentary constituency which the BJP won in 2019. In Bhadohi, the TMC has fielded Lalitesh Pati Tripathi and the BJP has fielded Vinod Kumar Bind, a doctor by profession.

The BSP announced to field former MLA Bhimrao Ambedkar from Hardoi Lok Sabha seat, Mohammad Alam from Sant Kabir Nagar, Manish Singh Sachan from Fatehpur, Mahendra Singh Yadav from Sitapur, Mohammad Mausam Alam from Maharajganj, BR Ahirwar from Mishrikh, Kripa Shankar Saroj from Machhlishahr, Athar Ansari from Bhadohi and Jagannath Pal from Phulpur Lok Sabha seat.

